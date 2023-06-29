We asked you which young player is ready to break through at West Ham.

Here are your thoughts:

Tom: Divin Mubama began to prove himself at the end of last season and got some first-team games. He looks like a real finisher, very excited to see what he can show us.

Charlie: I think Ben Johnson should be able to be in the starting XI next year. I really rate him and I would love to see him playing.

Ian: Winning the league and FA Youth Cup double, West Ham have some really exciting talents coming through their ranks. The one that appears to be ahead of the group is the young striker Divin Mubama, who scored in Europe and made a couple of cameo appearances in the league last year. A prolific striker with work rate. Expect him to make his mark now.

Harry: Four promising players I would love to see break through to the first team are Oliver Scarles, Armstrong Okoflex, Gideon Kodua and of course Divin Mubama. I’ve watched these guys play and their mentality, skill and professionalism is very exciting to watch. The next level is playing with the big boys and really hope they get a chance to do it and become heroes like Rice.