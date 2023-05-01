We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leeds.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Alice: Bournemouth are the most underrated team at the moment. Our counter-attack is unstoppable and we’re all so excited to see the Cherries in the top division again next season.

Sean: Gary O'Neil deserves manager of the season. Once again despite some defensive scares he has us playing fantastic, attacking football that even top teams can't cope with. This is exactly the Bournemouth way and despite the odds little old Bournemouth will be on Match of the Day again next season!

Harry: Excellent performance today and Premier League status now looks a certainty - so a lot to be happy about.

Tony: Shame we had our customary few wobbly minutes in defence that gave Leeds hope, but overall a great team performance from Bournemouth. Just getting better all the time, and we can look forward to the next four games with confidence. Up the Cherries!

Leeds fans

Calum: Embarrassment. Manager clueless, another bargain-basement find. When will the owners learn? Players should have a good look at themselves, most of them are Championship level at best. Good job - Leeds will be there next season.

David: The team is finished. Need to sell and get rid of some players. Start again in the Championship. Hopefully we can keep some of the rising stars we have, then build a team around these.

Andy: Absolute rubbish. A goalie who regularly makes mistakes which lead to goals and a manager who hasn't got a clue.

Annie: Leeds are now down. Sadly they can't score enough and can't keep a clean sheet. Pressure built up and they have thrown away many points this season.