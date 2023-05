Steven MacLean is set to become St Johnstone's new manager, with chairman Steve Brown - who is scheduled to depart next week - is ready to offer the 40-year-old the reins on a permanent basis after his spell as caretaker. (Scottish Sun), external

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson will retire as a player this weekend at the age of 35 after 14 years with the Premiership club. (The Courier), external

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish Gossip