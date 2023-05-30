W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Season rating: 1/10

Best player: Lewis Hall started the last four games of the season and improved his growing reputation in each one. It's hard to think of another player who played to their potential over the course of the campaign.

Best away fans: So many teams won a first or a rare victory at Stamford Bridge this season that there was plenty of excited travelling support. Borussia Dortmund were something else, despite being one of the teams we managed to beat.

Happy with your manager? Mauricio Pochettino seems like the kind of coach to give a talented group some team spirit and some confidence. Whether he can actually pull it off is another question.

What needs to improve for next season? Everything. Training, tactics, effort, results. The ownership now need to leave everything to the sporting directors so we can start judging their work.

Best performance: We beat AC Milan 3-0 at home and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored. We later found out they just were not very good, but we enjoyed it at the time.

Player you would most like to sign: Mason Mount.

Any other business: Please stop selling beloved academy players and replacing them with expensive unproven 21-year-olds on eight-year contracts.