Motherwell's League Cup tie against Queen's Park will still be televised live on Saturday despite Viaplay announcing it is pulling out of the UK.

The Nordic broadcaster will lay off a quarter of its staff in order to cut costs, with huge losses imminent.

Viaplay is the sponsor and broadcaster of the League Cup and has a deal to televise the Scotland national side's men's games until 2028.

But it has confirmed to BBC Scotland Saturday's broadcast will be shown as planned.

"We have initiated a strategic review for international markets, including the UK, where we will seek optimal solutions for our operations, including partnerships," said a spokesperson.

"Until then it is business as usual, what our customers can watch on Viaplay today will be there tomorrow too."