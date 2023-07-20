Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has described newest signing Marvelous Nakamba as "the glue that knitted us together" during their promotion-winning season.

Edwards said: "We – the supporters, the board, the staff and the players – all fell in love with Marv for what he gave us. Not just his work ethic, but his humility. He’s so unassuming; he just slotted in from day one and it felt like he'd been at Luton for 10 years.

"I think he felt that love. Everyone felt that he enjoyed himself and that it felt like home for him. That’s why it's special because he felt it was right, he felt at home - and now he is.

"As a footballer, he was the glue that knitted us together. He allowed everyone to do their jobs. There were quotes out there last season saying it was like having three of him on the pitch at times – he covered every blade of grass."