Rangers manager Michael Beale praised the resilience and determination of his side in their convincing performance against Hibernian on Sunday, given the preparations for the game "couldn't have been any worse".

Rangers comfortably saw off Hibs 3-1 at Easter Road, with James Tavernier scoring his 101st goal for the Ibrox club on his 400th appearance.

“The mentality of the group today was absolutely fantastic, because the preparation couldn’t have been any worse," Beale said.

“We lost Alfredo [Morelos] and Glen Kamara in training on Saturday, Rabbi [Matondo] was on the bench but wasn’t able to go on, Scott Wright we lost overnight as well.

“Scott Arfield came on but is playing through a problem, so actually coming into the game – and knowing Hibs are in such good form, unbeaten in four – I thought it might be an interesting day for us.

“I thought we were clearly the better team.”

Beale also hopes for better luck on the injury front at Rangers next season as he confirmed defender Connor Goldson is out for 10 weeks.

"He had a funny land on his foot with a couple of minutes to go last week. He wanted to play on," the Rangers boss added.

“Afterwards, we’ve had it scanned and seen a specialist so he’ll probably be about six weeks where he’s got to try and stay off it and then a four-week, five-week rehab back into the start of next season.

“All going well, he’ll be available for the first game of next season, albeit he might have a slightly modified pre-season compared to the others."