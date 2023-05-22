Aberdeen prepare to replace Mowbray - gossip
- Published
Aberdeen expect to lose head of recruitment Darren Mowbray to relegated Premier League side Southampton. (Press & Journal), external
Midfielder Leighton Clarkson says a slip-up against "horrible" St Mirren isn't an option as Aberdeen seek to nail down third spot. (Daily Record), external
Aberdeen will receive another pay out from the 2020 sale of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forrest after the English club ensured their Premier League safety. (Press & Journal), external
Read the rest of Monday's Scottish gossip.