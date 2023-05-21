Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has called on his side to focus fully on their final two Premier League matches otherwise it will be "difficult to switch back on" for the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

City lifted the Premier League trophy after beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday, a day after being confirmed champions by Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

"It feels great to win three in a row and five in six," said Silva to BBC Radio Five Live.

"There are so many teams that can win it so what we've achieved in the last few years has been really good. It's historic because not many teams have done it.

"Now we can enjoy it with our fans and think about the FA Cup final and Champions League final. We want to win all three. We are going to work a lot and will do our best to get those trophies.

"We will be competitive and be respectful for our final two games in the Premier League. If we switch off then it will be difficult to switch back on for the two finals.

"Everyone has been amazing, the staff and the managers included."

