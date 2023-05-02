Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Frank Lampard took the job with the best intentions, but his spell as interim Chelsea boss has been a disaster, with five defeats out of five.

He has had a stinker and you just cannot view it any other way. There is all this talk about Mauricio Pochettino getting the job, but Frank is still in charge for now - and I don't know where he goes from here.

It's not the defeats by Real Madrid that have damaged him, it's being beaten by Wolves, being absolutely played off the park by Brighton and then losing again at home to Brentford. The Bees are now eight points above Chelsea. Who could have imagined that?

Chelsea are just not looking like a team at all, which is perhaps their biggest problem, but Arsenal have problems too. They look to me like a side whose confidence has been shot to pieces.

We don't know how much that heavy loss to Manchester City, in what was billed as a title decider, will hurt them - but I guess we are about to find out.

This makes this game very hard to call. Chelsea have been so bad that in some ways the pressure is off, while the Gunners still want a strong end to the season.

I can't see this being a cracker and there won't be many goals, but I am going with Arsenal to pull themselves together and win it - just about.

Blanco's prediction: Every time I see Chelsea, I just know they aren't going to score. They are so bad, especially when you consider how many good players they have got. 3-0

