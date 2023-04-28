Old Firm defeats 'stick in the memory longer' than wins - Postecoglou

A year later, the pain of Celtic's last defeat to Rangers still stings for manager Ange Postecoglou.

He has gone unbeaten in all five meetings since, winning three, and admits that 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat provided "inspiration" for Celtic's success this season as they bid to take a huge step nearer the treble with victory over Michael Beale's side at Hampden on Sunday.

"You never put those ones to bed, unfortunately," said Postecoglou of last term's cup loss.

"Most people will tell you, certainly players and managers, the ones you aren't successful tend to stick in the memory sometimes longer than the ones where you are successful.

"On the day I still thought we performed well. It was a tight game, we lost in extra time, and where we were as a team at that point in time, we were really bonded together strongly as a group and you need to go through these experiences, both good and bad, for growth.

"I think we used that as a growing experience for ourselves to say we weren't successful on the day, not for the want of trying.

"We faced a really good opponent at the time, Rangers were on their way to a European final so it was a really strong team and we lost in extra time.

"You use that as an opportunity to develop and learn but also use it as a source of inspiration moving forward to try and make sure it doesn't happen again.”