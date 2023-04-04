West Ham desperately needed the victory over Southampton because of their arduous run-in, says BBC Radio London commentator Phil Parry.

Parry was at London Stadium on Sunday for a nervy 1-0 win over the Saints that catapulted the Hammers up to 14th in the table.

However, with just seven points separating the bottom nine, they are far from safe and face a difficult game at home to a revitalised Newcastle on Wednesday.

"That game was not about not losing, it was a must-win and everyone who watches West Ham was saying it," Parry told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"They have got such a tough run of fixtures so they are not out of the woods.

"We do not know what toll that [a busy April schedule] will have. You think they will have to take some points from Newcastle at home and Fulham away on Saturday."

In this final section of the season, the Hammers play all of the current top four plus Liverpool and Brentford.

They also have a two-legged Europa Conference League quarter-final to navigate against Genk with the hope of silverware on offer in May.

