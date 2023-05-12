Aston Villa want to bring in Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, 27, on a free transfer when the Spain international's contract runs out in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required, external)

Villa are in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte, with the 22-year-old Uruguay midfielder having also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool. (Football Transfers, external)

Emiliano Martinez is set to leave Villa Park in the summer and Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all targeting the goalkeeper. (Gaston Edul, TyC Sports, external)

Nottingham Forest will refuse offers for 21-year-old Wales forward Brennan Johnson - who is a target for Villa and Newcastle United - if they stay up this season. (Football Transfers, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column