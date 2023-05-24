Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pablo Sanz and Nottingham Forest's Alan Tate have been given one-match touchline bans and £6,000 fines for misconduct.

It was alleged that the assistant managers’ behaviour during the 52nd minute of their Premier League game on Saturday 1 April was improper and/or violent.

Pablo Sanz admitted that his behaviour was improper, and Alan Tate admitted that his behaviour was improper and/or violent.

An independent Regulatory Commission found these charges to be proven and imposed their sanctions following a hearing.