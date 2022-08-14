Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: What Tuchel said

Thomas Tuchel to Sky Sports, beginning with the incident that led to both he and Antonio Conte being shown red cards at full-time: "I thought when we shake hands you looked in each other eyes, he he had a different opinion. It was not necessary but a lot of things were not necessary."

Asked about when they were both booked earlier, he just said: "There was no problem."

Thomas Tuchel tried to play down his clashes with Antonio Conte, telling Sky Sports: "It's emotional, football. We don't need to heat it up. You have emotional coaches on the touchline and that's it.

"If we meet [later], we meet, If not, then not. Come on guys, it's between two competitors and nothing bad happened."

On his celebration for Chelsea's second goal: "In the middle of it I thought I should not do tyhis but sometimes a march gets you totally, this match sucked me in. Brilliant effort after an undeserved equaliser pure joy may offend opposition but they did the same when they equalised."