Following Manchester City's 1000th goal under Pep Guardiola we asked you which strike stands out most in your memory?

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: Of the 1000 goals under Pep, there are two that stand out for me. Vincent Kompany's screamer, and Erling Haaland's last night to get the record. So I think Vinny has to take the award.

Sadiq: My favourite goal from Pep’s takeover is the one that Ilkay Gundogan scored against Aston Villa to make it 3-2.

Kyle: Club captain Vincent Kompany scoring that absolute rocket outside the box against Leicester to lead the Premier League going into the final day of the season. Can't get better than that.

Simon: It has to be Ilkay Gundogan's goal in the Manchester derby of 2018 to make it 3-1. A quite magnificent 44 pass move which was typical of Pep's football philosophy.

John: Bernardo Silva's volley against Aston Villa.

Dean: Any answer other than Kompany's goal v Leicester is just wrong. Both in terms of quality/technique but also in how it turned the destination of the title around and into the hands of Pep's men!