Marco Silva says Liverpool's match-winning penalty against Fulham on Wednesday was "embarrassing" and that the match officials made a mistake.

Mohammed Salah scored from the spot after Issa Diop was adjudged to have brought down Darwin Nunez, but Silva isn't convinced.

He said: "The way they scored the goal, I have to say that is embarrassing.

"Today in football to give a penalty like that, after the VAR didn't take that penalty [away] it is difficult to understand.

"I will not say nothing more because after it will be difficult for me and I don't want to create more problems for me. It is difficult to understand that penalty.

"When Darwin touch the ball he start to dive himself but after he touched his left leg with Issa.

"They are going to say it is harsh but the referee gave and after the VAR cannot take [it away]. It is always the same conversation. I didn't speak with the referee at the end or at half-time. I had some words with the fourth official.

"Issa told me that it is clearly not penalty. The referee made a mistake and the VAR is there to take that decision and not allow the penalty to go on. That's clear for me."