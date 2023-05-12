Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka may be enjoying his best season ever at Arsenal amid rumours the midfielder is of interest to Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka has scored five Premier League goals this season and has been key in the Gunners’ pursuit of the title.

"As you can understand I'm not going to be replying to certain stories,” Arteta said.

"I'm extremely happy with Granit. I think he is having an incredible season, probably the best season he has had at the club and we are really happy to have him."

Xhaka’s future has come under scrutiny, as has that of winger Reiss Nelson, who is out of contract this summer.

There has also been speculation that new contracts are close to being agreed by keeper Aaron Ramsdale and the influential Bukayo Saka.

Arteta though wants all his players to focus on their chase for a first league title in 19 years rather than their own futures.

"Obviously where we are with each individual is probably different in terms of timing but the clarity is there," he said of deals for players that may be in the offing.

"We have communicated to each of them what the intentions are and we are trying to get that done as quickly as possible but respecting and not losing any focus on what is the real deal right now.

"The moment there is anything to announce with any individual. We will do that as a club like we always do. It's not the moment to talk about that."