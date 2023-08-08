Presenter and Manchester City fan Steven McInerney believes standards will not slip after last season's Treble win despite talk of it making Pep Guardiola's side complacent.

City lost the Community Shield to Arsenal on Sunday but have gone onto win the Premier League after losing that fixture in the last two seasons.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast, McInerney said: "I think one thing people have overlooked in this argument about 'City have reached the pinnacle, they're gonna be complacent now' - I think there's another side to it.

"Actually, there's going to be insane self-belief, confidence and fearlessness that comes from being the Treble winners.

"I think these players are inherently who they are, otherwise we wouldn't have done what we did last season at the end of a three-peat of the Premier League.

"They're just winners. I'm think Ruben Dias will be sat in that dressing room banging heads together, making sure they absolutely fly out of the blocks."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds