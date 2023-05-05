Thursday's late defeat by Brighton showed Manchester United "can't play 90 minutes of good football" according to Usman from The United Stand.

Erik ten Hag's side are still four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, but Usman said "you can never count this team out from bottling it".

Reflecting on the game, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The second half was absolutely disastrous and it was the tale of the season thus far.

"It was just a matter of time that Brighton would get the deserved goal. It sums United up this season, we can’t play 90 minutes of good football.

"I still do think we might just get away with it [finishing in the top four]. If we had more away games we might be in trouble.

"We should probably have enough to get over the line but you can never count this team out from bottling it."