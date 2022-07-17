Rangers will feature in Monday's Champions League third qualifying round draw.

The Europa League finalists and Scottish Cup winners sealed a Champions League qualifying berth by finishing as Premiership runners-up.

Rangers' recent impressive European form means they are seeded in the third qualifying round, along with Benfica and PSV Eindhoven.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will meet either Ligue 1 side Monaco, Austria's Sturm Graz, Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise or the winner of Midtjylland's second qualifying round tie with AEK Larnaca. The Danes and Cypriots meet in the first leg of their tie on Tuesday.

The Ibrox side's first leg will be on 2 or 3 August, with the return on 9 August. The draw for the play-off round will be on 1 August, with those ties taking place over 16-17 and 23-24 August.

Should Van Bronckhorst's team be unsuccessful in either the Champions League third qualifying round or play-off, they will go into the Europa League group stage for a fifth season in a row.