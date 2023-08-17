Former Wolves striker Don Goodman believes Gary O'Neil has already "changed a lot of supporters' minds". Speaking before Saturday's game against Brighton, he told the Albion Unlimited podcast: "When you lose your manager five days before the season starts, it is turmoil. But, against Manchester United, Wolves looked sharp, quicker and seemed to have the most energy.

"I can't remember the last time they created that many chances in a game.

"Fans were slightly underwhelmed with the O'Neil appointment, but I think he will have changed a lot of supporters' minds already.

"If I had to watch one team every week in the Premier League, it would be Brighton. There's nothing not to like about that club.

"It will be a packed game, Wolves fans will get behind the team and be mindful of what a good team they are facing in Brighton.

"The Seagulls are probably most teams' worst nightmare. Wolves will need to be on top of their game and more clinical if they want to create chances."