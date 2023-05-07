Bristol City latest club linked with Nisbet - gossip

Kevin NisbetSNS

Kevin Nisbet has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances this season

Bristol City have joined Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in pursuit of Hibernian and Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet. (Sun)

Millwall are planning a second bid for Nisbet, after a January move for the 26-year-old failed to materialise. (Herald - subscription required)

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson drops the strongest hint yet that the club will exercise their option to buy on-loan forward Elie Youan from St Gallen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

Johnson has sought advice from former England captain John Terry about improving defenders' impact at set plays. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

