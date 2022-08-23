Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

What a weekend!

A 90th-minute winner from our main man Mitro, in the sunshine, to sink our noisy neighbours from Brentford.

It was an end-to-end game that could have gone either way, but it was so sweet that Fulham were the ones that were able to steal the points.

Not only did the win temporarily move us into the top four, but it ensured our best start to a Premier League season in 14 years, and it was the first time we've won a London derby in the top flight since 2014. The latter has been a particularly painful monkey on our backs, so it's great to shake that off.

One player who particularly stood out on Saturday was Andreas Pereira. In his first couple of games against Liverpool and Wolves he lacked end product, despite displaying some fancy footwork.

However, on Saturday, Andreas was the beating heart of our attack. His interception lead to our opening goal, and it was his wicked corner that Joao Palhinha headed in for our second. He was able to generate space out of thin air, breaking through Brentford's lines at ease.

It's a tall order stepping into the boots of Fabio Carvalho, but if Pereira can keep putting in displays like we saw at the weekend, we may have a gem on our hands.