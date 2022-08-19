Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he does not expect to do any more business in this summer's transfer window.

City made Sergio Gomez their fifth summer arrival earlier this week, with the Anderlecht left-back following Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega to Etihad Stadium.

Asked if their business was done with less than two weeks left of the window, Guardiola said: “Apparently yes. But if someone moves or there is a problem we don’t expect maybe it happens, but apparently it is done.”

Guardiola hopes not to lose any players from his squad and reiterated his desire to keep Bernardo Silva, with the Portuguese playmaker reportedly keen on a move, amid interest from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona.

“He is our player and he knows our wishes as a club, me as a manager, his mates,” said the Spaniard.

“What is going to happen I don’t know. I’ve said many times I don’t know (if he will stay).”

Victory at Newcastle on Sunday could extend City's early-season cushion over Liverpool to seven points, ahead of the Reds' trip to Manchester United on Monday, but Guardiola dismissed talk of advantages when asked if four points was a big gap given the sides’ rivalry in recent seasons.

“Yeah, a lot, just 111 points to play!" he replied. “It is just two Premier League games. It is a process to get our game better, we are still in a process like pre-season."