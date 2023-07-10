Dundee Utd seal loan for 'modern-day centre-back' Denham

Dundee United have secured a "modern-day centre-back" in the form of Ollie Denham, says manager Jim Goodwin.

The Welsh defender has penned a season-long loan from Cardiff City and follows goalkeeper Jack Walton, who also joined on loan from Luton on Monday.

Goodwin says the former Manchester United youth player will "add more competition" to the United defence.

"Ollie is a young talent who is very highly regarded at Cardiff," the Tannadice boss adds. "He has good leadership qualities and we are delighted to have him on board.

"Furthermore, at 20 years of age, he was one of only two defenders who just missed out on the final selection for the Wales World Cup squad, which gives an indication of how highly thought of he is within the Welsh FA."