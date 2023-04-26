Newcastle United earned rave reviews for their 6-1 dismantling of Tottenham in their most recent Premier League outing, but manager Eddie Howe says his team must be prepared for a "totally different" game against relegation-threatened Everton on Thursday.

"Tottenham at home, with the atmosphere that the home supporters created and the tempo we started the game at, was a brilliant thing to see," said Howe. "Now you go to a game a few days later, the environment and everything about it is going to be totally different and we have to adapt.

"I think that’s the key message from me to the players – can we find a solution to whatever problem we have in the game and still find a positive result?"

Sean Dyche's Everton will start the match inside the relegation zone with six matches left to play.

Howe added: "He [Dyche] is almost the perfect man for the job because he’s been there many times and always found a way to keep his team up. He did an incredible job at Burnley.

"He has his style and his way of playing and the positive thing for them is he has the players to execute that plan. We’re going to need to be very strong, mentally and physically, we’re going to need to stand up to the challenges we face and then show our quality."