St Johnstone 1-0 Dundee Utd: What the manager said

Dundee Utd boss Jim Goodwin told BBC Sportsound: "I don't think we deserved to lose. In the grand scheme of things, a draw would have been fair.

"I knew it would be tight and I always felt the first goal was going to be hugely important. The manner in which we concede is probably what frustrates me most; a long throw-in, we get first contact, then we don't react to the second ball.

"The volley off the bar from Steven Fletcher right at the end was just great technique. If that had gone in, I think it's a fair outcome."

On Charlie Mulgrew's red card, Goodwin says he hasn't seen the incident again but reckons it wasn't a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

"It was very wide," he explains. "Loick Ayina was coming round on the cover as well.

"I don't want to say too much. We'll see on Monday if there are grounds for an appeal or not."