Firmino 'elevated' Salah and Mane
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas heaped praise on departing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino after he marked his final game at Anfield with the equalising goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.
Discussing on Match of the Day, Shearer labelled the Brazilian a "giant" and a "clever, clever footballer" whilst Lineker hailed him as a "gorgeous" footballer to watch who is "not just a goalscorer, he's a playmaker."
Jenas looked back on the Liverpool attack of Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah that helped Jurgen Klopp's side win every trophy available in their time together.
"There are certain front threes that have graced the Premier League that we'll talk about for a period of time and that front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah (are one of them)," he said.
"If Salah and Mane were here to talk about it now - he elevated their game."
Shearer added: "When those three were playing well there was no stopping them."