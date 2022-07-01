Graham Carey has joined St Johnstone on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at CSKA Sofia.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder spent three years in the Bulgarian top flight after spells at St Mirren, Ross County and Plymouth.

"I had options to consider from other Scottish clubs and it was a nice position to be in," he told the Perth club's website.

“But something just clicked about joining Saints and it’s where I want to be.

"The manager (Callum Davidson) really impressed me with his plans for the new season and I want to be a part of it.

"I think my style of play will suit what the manager wants to do. I like to create chances and also get into goalscoring positions."