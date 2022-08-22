We asked for your views after Everton drew with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Dave: We are a work in progress. The team is improving and we look more resilient. The new players will settle in and by the time we start the second half of the season, I feel sure we will be winning more games than we lose. Of course, it all depends on a centre-forward coming in... soon.

Mick: This Everton squad is still not functioning correctly and without some luck they will go down. Why? Simply because all the teams you would expect to be around the relegation zone have improved their squads while we dither and express an interest, until that comes to nothing or they sign for another team. It’s going to be a long season!

Jim: We're playing much better football under Lampard but, as everyone knows, we're crying out for a striker. Any more bids for Gordon have to be accepted. There is zero chance we will regret it.

Paul: We need to get a forward in asap otherwise it's a season of struggle.