MacLean on recent results, injuries and Davidson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has been speaking to the media ahead of their game with Motherwell on Saturday.
Here’s the key points from his press conference:
Says he’s pleased with the 1-0 win against Dundee United and it “was fantastic” to go five points ahead of them.
Saturday's game will be tough game as Motherwell are on a good run of form and “Van Veen is firing”.
Says that recent results, a draw and a win from their last two games, mean nothing and his side need to keep “building on what we’ve got”.
Ryan McGowan and Connor McLennan are back from injuries and says “competition for places only bodes well for the team”.
On Callum Davidson being approached by other clubs, he says “whoever gets him will get a top manager and a top man”.