Colin Fray, Nottingham Forest commentator for BBC Radio Nottingham

Jesse Lingard signing for Forest is huge. I said ahead of the play-off final against Huddersfield that victory in that game could be club-history changing - and that is proving to be the case.

What we have seen so far this summer is the club twice smash the record for a transfer fee paid for a player and now they have brought in an established England player, with 32 international caps. Before this summer the last England international Forest had was Stuart Pearce in 1997 - and now they have two, with Lingard joining goalkeeper and his former Manchester United team-mate Dean Henderson at the City Ground.

The very fact that Nottingham Forest were even talking to a player like Lingard, with the kind of wages that he demands because of the quality of player he is one thing. Then to land the signing, to persuade the player that this is the place where he could get his career going again, after it stalled a little at Manchester United, and that this is the place he can force his way into the England set-up ahead of the World Cup later this year, speaks loudly for the club.

It shows that Forest really are a club very much on the up.

Just think back to last September. Forest were bottom of the second division and now they are in the Premier League, breaking their transfer fee a number of times, signing established England internationals and are just about to get the nod on a stadium redevelopment.

This Lingard deal is another indication of the extraordinary turnaround in the fortunes of the club. It’s not surprising why so many people are excited about Forest.