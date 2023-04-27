Former Newcastle forward Alan Shearer says Mauricio Pochettino needs to get into Chelsea "quickly" to see what work needs done.

The Blues have lost all five games under interim boss Frank Lampard, with the former Tottenham manager expected to be announced soon.

"The sooner the season ends for Chelsea the better - it has been a disaster," Shearer told Match of the Day.

"I can understand Pochettino but he needs to get in quickly and see what he wants to do, who he wants to get rid of and who to bring in.

"They don’t have enough forwards."

During Lampard’s time in charge Chelsea have only scored one goal which was through Conor Gallagher in a 2-1 defeat to Brighton, and Lampard has recently been playing without a recognised striker.

Ex-Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright added: "I can understand maybe against Real Madrid not starting a recognised striker, to keep it tight and defend.

"I know he changed it at half time with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mykhailo Mudryk but against Brentford at home, you want to start with a bit more offensive power and really have a go at Brentford."

