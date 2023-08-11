Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

In recent seasons, Newcastle have been notoriously slow starters.

The Magpies have picked up only two victories on the opening weekend in the past 10 seasons, albeit they both came during the past three seasons.

Prior to 2020, Newcastle had lost six out of seven of their first fixtures of the campaign, including their curtain-raiser in the 2016-17 Championship season.

Hosting Aston Villa - another side hoping to crack the glass ceiling this season and reach the Premier League elite - is a mouthwatering way to kick off the 2023-24 season.

And no doubt a few Magpies players will want some revenge for April's stinging 3-0 defeat at Villa Park.