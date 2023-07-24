After Aston Villa continued their pre-season campaign with a 3-3 draw against Premier League rivals Newcastle, we asked your thoughts.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Peter: Have to say there was a lot to be impressed with in Villa's play against Newcastle. Lots of movement, crisp passing, attacking threat. Conceding three goals was a concern so still some tightening up at the back to do, but if Unai Emery can sort that out then there is plenty to be optimistic about for the coming season.

Jason: A new second keeper is desperately needed. I didn't think we would get worse than the wonder that was Orjan Nyland, and yet here we are. If Emi Martinez picks up an injury or suspension, we're in serious trouble.

David: Although some players are still out injured, we clearly lacked depth. Definitely need a better back-up keeper. Robin Olsen is a liability and we need cover at right-back. Ollie Watkins is our sole goalscorer so we need other options for when he is off form or injured etc.

Leigh: It's now plain to see for anyone and everyone that the Villa are now tuned into Emery-ball from the established players to the new signings to the under-21s coming through. Villa played very well, even with a fair few under-21s on in the second half. They looked accomplished and comfortable on the ball. With Moussa Diaby playing on the first day of the season, we'll be even better.