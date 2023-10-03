Luton manager Rob Edwards reacts to defeat at home to Burnley: "I'm obviously really disappointed with the result, we're down, flat and hurting because of the manner of it.

"We pushed, we had set-pieces, we went forward in numbers and were brave, aggressive and didn't allow them the control they wanted.

"But we come away with nothing and that hurts.

"The lads gave everything. The fans were clapping at the end and if they're doing that then we're doing the right things, but everybody will be disappointed because we should have taken something from the game."