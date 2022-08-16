Brentford 'creating new memories and new history' at new stadium

Christian Norgaard says Brentford are creating a new history after leaving their home of 116 years at Griffin Park.

The Danish midfielder told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that a lot of the Bees' success in the Premier League is down to their fans.

He said: "We actually missed that history in the beginning because our first season in the new stadium was without fans.

"Griffin Park was a special place and the away players hated being there. They couldn’t even close the door when they went to the toilet.

"Even though it was not the best stadium in the world there was this magical atmosphere, but I would definitely say the fans have taken that atmosphere to the new stadium.

"I was a bit worried if we could get that same intensity and the loudness the fans bring to the game, but they definitely have. Of course it helped that we are in the Premier League and it’s creating new memories, new history and hopefully that will continue

"It definitely gives us extra energy and I think they are also responsible for a lot of the points we have got at home because they create a really good atmosphere."

