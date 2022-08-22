We asked you for your thoughts following Manchester City's six-goal thriller against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: A thrilling match. Despite having nearly 100 minutes to do so, City found no way to cope with Newcastle's width and were exposed time after time. Walker had one of his worst games in a City shirt. Two very winnable home games coming up, so onwards and upwards.

Karen: City have a 'never say die' attitude, which continues to contribute to their success. Newcastle were excellent but City never gave up.

Martin: Newcastle fully deserved their draw, they played really well. Just like in the first two games, City were off the pace for much of the game, but that shouldn't detract from Newcastle's performance. Thank goodness for KDB!

Alan: What a game! I feel City are still bedding in their new striker set-up. The cutting edge was a step out, but you've got to give Newcastle praise as they were a major reason for this. I'm sure that this helps us moving forward and hopefully announces Newcastle's arrival as a major force. Matches like that remind me of what I love about this game.