Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

Everton have made an enquiry to Watford about £30m-rated Newcastle target Joao Pedro - though the Magpies remain favourites to sign the forward.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is an admirer of the 20-year-old Brazilian, and while the St James' Park club's initial bid was rejected by Watford, negotiations are continuing.

The Toffees have now shown interest, but it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders are prepared to match any offer.