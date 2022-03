Leaders Manchester City face rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this weekend.

City booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Championship side Peterborough on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola gave some of his big names a rest but, with the title race with Liverpool now so close, will it be all change against Ralf Rangnick's side?

It's time to pick your City XI to face United