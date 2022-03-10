Sevilla 1-0 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes: "We came up against a really good European team, an experienced team and I thought we came really close tonight to getting a draw.

"We’ve just got to turn these games [into results] – on Saturday at Liverpool we could easily have turned that into a draw, tonight we could probably have had a draw.

"It’s a lack of concentration a little bit for the goal, then there was a period for 15 or 20 minutes in the second half when they got their tails up and we had to weather it, which we did.

"Sevilla have got a really good style, it’s why they’re second in La Liga, it’s why they are ahead of so many good clubs, so you have to look at them and say you’re up against a big opposition.

"But I thought we ran them really close tonight and I’m sure we’ll run them close when we play them next week as well."