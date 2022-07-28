Jurgen Klopp says there is plenty his team can learn after slipping to a pre-season friendly defeat against RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

Liverpool begin the 2022-23 season with the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday and Klopp was disappointed to lose in Austria, despite starting the game without most of his first choice starting eleven.

"We were too open, we were too wide, we were not connected enough in moments when you lose the ball," he told the club's official website, external.

"It was not only the young players - all the boys can do much better.

"It doesn't feel great but we take it and go from here."

A solitary strike from Benjamin Sesko separated the sides but Harvey Elliott, who played the first hour, felt there were still many positives for the Reds.

"We had so many chances and obviously luck didn't come with us," he said, external.

"At least we got into the positions to finish it off but it's just a shame we couldn't do that today.

"We are all looking forward to the City game and hopefully we can get some silverware to get into the season all guns blazing.

"It will be a great test for us."