Hearts set for Spanish camp

The new season can't come quickly enough for Hearts, who have smashed their season-ticket sales record with 15,000 already sold in fevered anticipation of guaranteed group-stage European football.

To get themselves in peak shape, the Europa League play-off participants will spend the last week of June training in Malaga and play Gibraltar side Europa on 30 June. A friendly away to East Fife on 5 July follows.

Robbie Neilson's side have a bye in the first round of the League Cup and will visit Tranmere Rovers and Preston North End for friendly matches on 13 and 20 July respectively.

They start their league campaign at home to Ross County on 30 July, with the first leg of their play-off on 18 August.