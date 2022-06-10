Darwin Nunez is closing in on becoming a Liverpool player, according to reports in Portugal., external

Reports circulating from Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda on social media claim the Benfica forward has told his family he is moving to Anfield and a five-year contract is on the table.

Last season BBC Sport looked into Nunez and quotes from former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez pointed to the 22-year-old's reputation.

"I have 15 years of international experience, so I know a thing or two about forwards," Suarez revealed. "And I told Barcelona, 'pay attention to this one, he's very good, he has very interesting things'."

BBC Sport spoke to the scout who took Nunez to Uruguayan side Penarol as a teenager - Jose Perdomo.

Perdomo also scouted Nunez's older brother and took both away from their family home to pursue a career.

Perdomo said: "What actually excites me about Darwin is that I think he still has a lot to evolve, he has no ceiling. He's Uruguay's future number nine."

