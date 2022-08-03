'I’ve been asking for it' - Antonio welcomes competition

Michail AntonioGetty Images

Michail Antonio welcomes the competition from Gianluca Scamacca and hopes it will challenge him to score more goals.

The Hammers signed striker Scamacca, who was the second-highest Italian scorer in Serie A last season, on a five-year contract.

On the competition for places, Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast: "I’ve been asking for it, for like 18 months.

"We’re in the Europa Conference League now, in Europa last year. I played 52 games last year – that’s the most in my career.

"I’m getting older now. There’s times when I need that help. I had that period last year when I went quite a few games without scoring. If I had someone there to challenge me, that probably wouldn’t have gone on so long."

On injuries, he said: "There’s nothing worse, to be fair. 2020, I had quite a few injuries. It was like, 'Michail can never stay fit, we need to get someone in'.

"One thing is, every footballer hates being injured. I went three years getting injured then I’ve just gone two without. It’s about not writing someone off."

Listen to the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds