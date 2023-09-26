'Dons need to replicate County performance'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football podcast, external

As the glamour and fanfare of Thursday evening’s brave defeat in Frankfurt faded from view, it was clear to the Red Army that it was the double-header with Ross County that was truly going to dictate whether Barry Robson and his side could turn around a poor start to the campaign.

County visited Pittodrie on Sunday on league duty, surely relishing the opportunity to get in about a Dons side who left it all out on the pitch in Germany.

While the Staggies got themselves onto the front foot in the early stages, Bojan Miovksi’s opener on 21 minutes, helped by an outrageous overhead kick assist from Richard Jensen, settled any nerves and the Dons looked like their old selves with a performance that belied more recent efforts in the league. A first goal of the campaign for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and a first goal for the club from Jamie McGrath were sandwiched by another clinical Miovski finish as the home side blew the visitors away comfortably.

After grabbing his goal, Duk looked more and more like the player that Aberdeen fans came to idolise last season – his flicked assist to Miovski for the fourth a piece of tomfoolery that only the Cape Verdean would even contemplate trying, let alone pulling off – a real sign that it can only take one goal to see a player’s confidence levels shoot back up.

The most pleasing thing for Aberdeen fans will have been the style of play on show as well – from Miovski’s opener onwards, the men in red were keeping the ball on the deck and playing through the lines in quick, incisive moves that was a complete contrast to the vast majority of performances that have played out in front of us so far this campaign. Indeed, the third goal was a wonderful team effort as Aberdeen swept from one end of the pitch to the other with neat passing and intelligent running – it is hard to imagine a finer goal will be seen at Pittodrie this season.

The Aberdeen midfield, criticised so often this season, had a much better balance to it. Connor Barron, who impressed after coming off the bench in Germany, regained a place in the starting lineup and he produced a performance that reminded us of the player who broke onto the scene a couple of seasons ago.

A special mention also to the back three – Richard Jensen, Stefan Gartenmann and Slobodan Rubezic starting together for the third consecutive game and there appears to be real signs of progress. Gartenmann followed up a colossal performance against Eintracht with another solid outing and Jensen followed suit. Their combined experience looks to be helping Rubezic work his way through games and he looked a different player against County as he nullified the aerial threat of Jordan White by dominating the air – the Serbian centre half won 80% of his aerial duels against the man who had the best aerial ratings in the league coming into this one.

One swallow does not make a season and Robson will be hoping his side can replicate this performance against the same opponents on Wednesday evening in the Highlands to secure passage into another Hampden semi-final. That will certainly ensure that the manager secures more time to see if he can now continue to get this side to produce performances of the same standard as we saw on Sunday - if he can, then this could still turn out to be a memorable campaign for the men from the North East.