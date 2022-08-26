Earnshaw rates Williams and Johnson 'very highly'

Former Nottingham Forest striker Robert Earnshaw says Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson have already shown their quality, but expects the duo to get even better.

He told East Midlands Today: "You look at these players and they are stepping up and I think there is more to come from them as well.

"They will get more confident, get even better, get more used to it. The first month, you start to get used to who you are up playing against - and the speed of the Premier League is very different.

"They are players that have played at a higher level than where Forest have been. I think that experience is vital. Brennan Johnson obviously had a good finish the other day, I liked his goal against Everton.

"Neco Williams is a player I’ve liked for a little while from playing in the Wales team and he just keeps growing and growing. I think him playing for Forest in the Premier League is going to be the best thing.

"I think we are going to see a top, top player coming through and they might even struggle to keep him at the end of the season."

