Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock

There's three things you can be sure of: death, taxes and Leeds losing away to Brighton.

It is now no win in nine attempts over 11 years at the Amex. It's the sort of string of results that might lead fans to think the place is cursed.

There's plenty of evidence to suggest that football fans believe in superstitions. A survey by Hisense before last year's Euro 2020, external found that 48% of fans have superstitions around supporting their team.

And Leeds' greatest ever manager - the late, great, Don Revie - was notorious for superstitions.

He famously recruited fortune teller Gypsy Rose Lee to lift a curse he thought had been cast on Elland Road. And when Leeds played Stoke on 12 September 1970, it was the first time - and, until Saturday, the last - United's outfield players turned out in orange. The Peacocks lost 3-0 and Revie apparently decided the colour was cursed and ordered the kit to be burned.

Jesse Marsch doesn't seem superstitious, more tactically focused, and if United beat Everton on Tuesday, then Saturday's game will be swiftly forgotten.

But perhaps the next time the Whites travel to Brighton, in lieu of burning the kit, they could bring along a fortune teller.

