Wolves need to summon strength of character for final push

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

A positive Covid test prevents Bruno Lage from taking his place in the technical area at Stamford Bridge this weekend. It says something for Wolves’ desperate recent form that – notwithstanding them still somehow being in the slow-motion race for seventh place and European football – before the news emerged, a minority of supporters were already questioning whether Lage should still be in the Wolves dugout in future at all.

There is no indication at all so far that such a decision might happen this summer, and it would be rough justice indeed for Lage if it did. Even if their winless run extends to the end of the season, Wolves will still finish higher than in most pre-season predictions. Some of Lage’s recent selections have been puzzling – at least as they appear on the outside – but only a few weeks ago his team were credible contenders for a Champions League place.

The last few weeks have dragged terribly for Wolves, with only five games since the middle of March, four of them lost, and the dangling carrot of European football has become almost a torturous thought. The league table insists that it remains entirely within reach – three points behind a limping West Ham with a game in hand – yet it appears that few Wolves fans now have any faith in the team’s ability to grab it.

Weighed down by injuries to players and morale, the last four games present an underpowered Wolves squad with both opportunity and danger. To play the top three, including the two title contenders, would be a stretch at any time; the other fixture, the final home game against already-relegated Norwich, could prove equally hazardous if it becomes the focus of the fans’ thwarted hopes.

That can still be avoided – but Wolves will need to summon all the strength of character for which, until recently, they were so often renowned.